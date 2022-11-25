Avera Medical Minute
TURKEY TRUTHS: SDSU Football ranks top Thanksgiving foods

The First....and probably only...Annual Dakota News Now Sports’ Thanksgiving Turkey Truths with the Jackrabbits!
First....and probably only....annual Thanksgiving Day Dakota News Now Sports' tradition!
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a season of being subject to the rankings of committees and media the South Dakota State football team has earned the top seed in the FCS Playoffs and a bye week during Thanksgiving.

And after a year of hearing what others thought of them, it’s time to turn the tables and stir up some controversy!

Tonight we present a Dakota News Now Sports’ Thanksgiving Tradition: the first (and probably only) annual “Turkey Truths” with SDSU ranking the top Thanksgiving foods!

Click on the video viewer to hear from Jadon Janke, Mark Gronowski & head coach John Stiegelmeier!

