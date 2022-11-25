TURKEY TRUTHS: SDSU Football ranks top Thanksgiving foods

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a season of being subject to the rankings of committees and media the South Dakota State football team has earned the top seed in the FCS Playoffs and a bye week during Thanksgiving.

And after a year of hearing what others thought of them, it’s time to turn the tables and stir up some controversy!

Tonight we present a Dakota News Now Sports’ Thanksgiving Tradition: the first (and probably only) annual “Turkey Truths” with SDSU ranking the top Thanksgiving foods!

Click on the video viewer to hear from Jadon Janke, Mark Gronowski & head coach John Stiegelmeier!

