Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to police.(N/A)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said.

Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. The case is being treated as an apparent triple homicide.

The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home.

Railsback said detectives and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly.

Police were initially called around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check regarding a man and a woman involved in a disturbance near a car, Railsback said. Soon after, dispatchers were alerted to smoke and a possible fire where the disturbance may have begun.

Firefighters arrived to find the three people deceased inside, and the man and woman gone. Authorities are trying to determine the possible link between the disturbance and the fire, Railsback said.

Police do not have any suspects in the homicides, he said.

The city of Riverside is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
FILE - A hippo floats in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug...
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued