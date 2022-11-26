Children’s Inn opens new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is another non-profit to consider for giving Tuesday.

The facility, which was formerly the Children’s Inn, opened its new location recently. It has 96 beds and is the only shelter of its kind in the area and allowing them to better serve victims of domestic abuse.

They’re already hearing positive feedback from the people they serve.

“We heard comments about that during the move that, I already feel safe here, I feel so much safer, and people just felt like they could breathe again,” said Amy Carter, the program director. “You know, in our old facility, we were just so many people in so many every little nook and cranny, and here there’s always just so much more opportunity to spread out, not even in their own bedrooms but in just the common areas, there’s so much more of that.”

