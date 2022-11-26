Cold front sweeps through today; taste of winter soon to return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- What spectacular weather we have had the past few days, with yesterday being the warmest with highs in the 50s and 60s. We have one more mild day ahead before a cold front drops temperatures back closer to normal, then we’ll drop even more after Monday and introduce a chance of snow as well.

A cold front sweeps through from northwest to southeast throughout the day today, but it’ll come through in dry fashion and all it’ll do is increase the clouds behind it and shift the winds back to the north and northwest. Highs range from the 40s north to 55-60 southeast.

Clouds gradually decrease from northwest to southeast tonight as a wedge of high pressure moves in. Winds remain out of the north and northwest at 5-20 mph with lows in the 20s.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy Sunday with winds shifting to the west and south as high pressure moves away. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s, which is a few degrees above seasonal averages.

A pair of low pressures will push east Monday night into Tuesday, one to our north and one to the south, and the one to the south will spell us a chance of snow showers late Monday night through midnight Tuesday. As of now, the higher chances for snow will be southeast of a Pierre to Milbank line and most models are indicating snow accumulations of 1-4″ with this system. This is still a few days out an we’ll continue to watch this closely and provide updates over the next few days.

