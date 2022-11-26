Oahe Capitals take an early home win to start SDAHA season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDAHA season is just getting underway, and the Oahe Capitals take a win in their first game of the season with a 4-3 victory over Brookings.

The Capitals started the scoring early in the first period, with Ashton Griese scoring the first goal of the season for the team. The Rangers would pull level under a minute into the second period, as Owen Schneider scored of a Breck Hirrschoff assist.

Jarron Beck gave the lead back to Oahe halfway through the period. Brookings again tied the game up a few minutes later off a Zach Struck goal. The Rangers would grab sole lead midway through the third period with an Issac Schulte goal. Beck would score again to tie the game up, and Devin Dodson would ice the win for the Capitals with a late goal.

Brookings will face of against the Sioux Falls 1 Saturday in Sioux Falls, while Oahe stays at home to face Brandon Valley.

