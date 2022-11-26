Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Oahe Capitals take an early home win to start SDAHA season

The SDAHA season is just getting underway, and the Oahe Capitals take a win in their first game of the season with a 4-3 victory over Brookings.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDAHA season is just getting underway, and the Oahe Capitals take a win in their first game of the season with a 4-3 victory over Brookings.

The Capitals started the scoring early in the first period, with Ashton Griese scoring the first goal of the season for the team. The Rangers would pull level under a minute into the second period, as Owen Schneider scored of a Breck Hirrschoff assist.

Jarron Beck gave the lead back to Oahe halfway through the period. Brookings again tied the game up a few minutes later off a Zach Struck goal. The Rangers would grab sole lead midway through the third period with an Issac Schulte goal. Beck would score again to tie the game up, and Devin Dodson would ice the win for the Capitals with a late goal.

Brookings will face of against the Sioux Falls 1 Saturday in Sioux Falls, while Oahe stays at home to face Brandon Valley.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
Police Lights
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge

Latest News

The South Dakota Coyotes beat Denver in straight sets to advance to the Summit League...
South Dakota tops Denver to advance to Summit League Championship
South Dakota tops Denver to advance to Summit League Championship
Oahe Capitals take an early home win to start SDAHA season
The Sioux Falls Stampede continue to struggle in the early part of the season, falling at home...
Stampede fall at home against Tri-City