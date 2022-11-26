Shoppers and managers talk Black Friday at the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Millions poured into malls, boutiques, and other stores across the country as part of the busiest shopping day of the year.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls began welcoming customers at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Dan Gies has seen five Black Fridays as the general manager of the Empire Mall, and even more as a retail store manager.

“Everyone’s just a little bit different. We’re bringing back more of a traditional Black Friday. Maybe fewer door busters less timed events; which is bringing more customers out a little bit later but they’re staying longer,” Gies said

The store manager of Altar’d State, Meagan Stevens says they experience the same amount of foot traffic they’d see in a week on a single day.

“We prep all year for this day. It’s our Superbowl in the retail world as they say. So a lot of planning a lot of prepping a lot of recruiting and hiring. Making sure we have the A-team here ready to put our best foot forward,” Stevens said.

Almost every store offers some kind of deal on Black Friday, but according to Brooklin Leedom some shoppers still look to keep it local.

“Customers really come straight to us because they know a little bit about Lauriebelles specifically since it’s built right here in Sioux Falls,” Leedom said, the boutique’s manager.

For some, the day is about finding the best possible deal, but for many, it’s about much more.

“I love it because it brings my kids and me together. It’s something we can do together and bond,” Missy Denners said, a Black Friday shopper.

“Getting to spend time with my family, my stepmom and my sisters, getting to come out here and spend the day with them just having a good ole time,” Natlyie Myers said, a Black Friday Shopper.

Black Friday is just the kick-off to the craziness of holiday shopping, Saturday is small business Saturday, and Cyber Monday is also expected to see a large turnout.

