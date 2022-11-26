Avera Medical Minute
Stampede fall at home against Tri-City

The Sioux Falls Stampede continue to struggle in the early part of the season, falling at home 6-3 to Tri-City.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede continue to struggle in the early part of the season, falling at home 6-3 to Tri-City.

The Stampede started the scoring with a Jaksen Panzer goal early in the first period, giving the Herd a 1-0 lead. Kieran Cebrian would level the game up on a 5-on-3 power play goal midway through the period, his eighth of the year.

Maddox Fleming gave Sioux Falls the lead back nearly nine minutes into the second period. However Tri-City would quickly score two goals to take the lead, scored by Evan Werner and Sebastian Tornqvist. Nick Ring pulled things level again for Sioux Falls with his fourth goal of the year. However the Storm would head into the intermission with the lead, as Trevor Connelly scored his third goal of the year with five minutes left in the period.

Tri-City came out of the break and scored two insurance goals, with scores from Ryan Smith and Calse Ashcroft. Nick Erickson tallied 20 saves for the Storm, while Jackson Irving marked 19.

Sioux Falls will play it’s second half of a home doubleheader Saturday, with an evening matchup against Lincoln.

