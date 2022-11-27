Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

1 dead, 5 injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery, Jasmina Alston and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Police confirm they are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and several other people injured near an Atlanta shopping district.

Police blocked off an area near Atlantic Station, an open air mall property, on Saturday evening after a “dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire,” according to Lt. Germain Dearlove, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

Dearlove says the shooting happened after a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel. The group moved off to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where officials say the dispute occurred around 8 p.m.

One young man was killed in the shooting. Five other victims were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition, WANF reports. Officials say the ages of the victims range between 15 and 21 years old.

Investigators are working to identify suspects and obtain video surveillance.

“We are going to do what we can to keep our city safe,” officials said.

Atlantic Station officials released a statement saying in part:

Atlantic Station is aware of the incident that occurred on the 17th Street bridge. APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries. Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge, including a triple shooting in the Gresham Park neighborhood and at least two fatal shootings on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers

Latest News

Prior to 2022 game with Illinois State
SDSU rests and rehabs during bye
Steal and score during win over Valley City State
Augustana hammers Valley City State
Vikings defeat Tigers 89-66
Augustana women breeze by Dakota Wesleyan
Stampede forward celebrates goal in win over Lincoln
Stampede beat Lincoln