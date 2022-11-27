Augie women cruise past Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan, 89-66, in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. Augustana pushes its win streak to five, being undefeated so far this season. Dakota Wesleyan remains 5-1 as the No-6 ranked NAIA program played the contest as an exhibition.

Izzy Moore collected 18 points being the leading scorer this afternoon for both benches while also accomplishing a career high. Moore was four-of-six from the field and two-of-five from behind the arc. She took advantage of the charity stripe being a perfect eight-of-eight to cap off her milestone performance.

In the opening minutes, both teams were tied at eight trading back-and-forth baskets until Augustana’s Michaela Jewett, a junior, took hold of two back-to-back layups to create a lead. Stacking on to her teammates momentum, senior Aislinn Duffy knocked down a deep 3-pointer to extend the lead by as much as seven at 15-8.

The Vikings clinched the lead and never loosened their grip, never lowering the scoring gap below five points. Augustana’s biggest lead of the game was as large as 27 in the final quarter of the contest.

Heading into the second half Augustana led, 44-25, being led by junior Lauren Sees in scoring with 12 points, adding to her 17 total points she had on the afternoon.

Augustana kept its momentum rolling into the second half, shooting 48 percent in the second half. Freshman, CJ Adamson, was the leading scorer of the second half for the Vikings totaling 10 points to add to her 11 total points.

Duffy and sophomore Jennifer Aadland both collected four rebounds apiece in the second half with all four of Aadland’s coming from the third quarter alone. The Vikings out-rebounded the Tigers capturing 37 rebounds compared to Dakota Wesleyan’s 25. Duffy and Aadland both led the contest with seven rebounds each.

Up Next

The Vikings host the Eagles of Chadron State Sunday afternoon in the Elmen Center with a 1:00 p.m. tipoff.

