Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron

(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple structures are damaged as well as several vehicles after a fire and explosion in Huron.

The Huron fire chief says the fire started in a garage on the 700 block of Utah Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Propane tanks in the garage exploded and the fire spread.

Two garages were destroyed.

A shed, another garage, and multiple cars were also damaged.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray has a $5,000 cash-only bond and was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and...
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SDSU band
A day SDSU band members will never forget
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
A letter sent out by AAA Collections is informing many that their name and Social Security...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers

Latest News

Vikings defeat Tigers 89-66
Augustana women breeze by Dakota Wesleyan
Stampede forward celebrates goal in win over Lincoln
Stampede beat Lincoln
Northwestern mauls Marian
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup