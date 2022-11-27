Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple structures are damaged as well as several vehicles after a fire and explosion in Huron.

The Huron fire chief says the fire started in a garage on the 700 block of Utah Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Propane tanks in the garage exploded and the fire spread.

Two garages were destroyed.

A shed, another garage, and multiple cars were also damaged.

There were no injuries.

