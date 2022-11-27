Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple structures are damaged as well as several vehicles after a fire and explosion in Huron.
The Huron fire chief says the fire started in a garage on the 700 block of Utah Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Propane tanks in the garage exploded and the fire spread.
Two garages were destroyed.
A shed, another garage, and multiple cars were also damaged.
There were no injuries.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.