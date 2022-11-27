FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the next two days remains quiet, the focus will turn to the first “decent” accumulating snowfall Monday night into Tuesday, which has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for parts of the area.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy today with a northwesterly to westerly wind gradually turning wind at 5-15 mph as high pressure moves away. Highs top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is a few degrees above seasonal averages.

We’ll have a partly cloudy to cloudy sky tonight with a southerly wind at 5-20 mph with lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

While Monday remains quiet with highs in the 30s and 40s, a pair of low pressures, one to the north and one to the southwest, will push east Monday night into Tuesday. The one to the south will bring us a chance of snow, mostly for southern and eastern parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area. The latest model runs continue to show the timing to be Monday evening through Tuesday evening, starting as a brief period of freezing drizzle and a wintry mix before turning to all snow. Snow totals remain generally in the 1-4″ with isolated higher amounts in southwest Minnesota, but the range of how much falls is bigger than normal as there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty on how this will progress, and one other note to keep in mind, is that there some drier air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, and that could limit snowfall totals. Places like Aberdeen and Mobridge are likely to see very little to no accumulation with this system. We are still roughly 24-36 hours from this, so please stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to watch this closely.

In wake of this system, it’ll be cold for Wednesday with highs in the mid teens to mid 20s. Temperatures rebound nicely to the 30s and 40s on Thursday but after that, models are all over place on how warm or cold temperatures could go heading into next weekend. For now, we’ll keep temperatures slightly below seasonal averages under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

