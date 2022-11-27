Jackrabbits use byes for rest and rehab ahead of playoff date with Delaware

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team begins their FCS Playoff run next Saturday and, thanks to getting a bye as a seeded team on top of their regular season bye, it’ll be the first time in three weeks that SDSU will be taking the field.

While the prospect of that kind of time off wasn’t something the team thought they were going to like at the start off the season, the chance to rest and rehab an assortment of injuries could prove beneficial if the Jacks are going to make a big playoff run.

On Saturday State learned that their second round opponent will be the University of Delaware. The Blue Hens ripped St. Francis today 56-17 and will come to Brookings next Saturday at 2:00 PM. These two met in the 2021 spring semifinals, also in Brookings, with SDSU winning 33-3.

