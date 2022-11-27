Northwestern mauls Marian & earns right to host NAIA Semifinals

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Turns out we won’t get an NAIA National Championship game between GPAC rivals Morningside and Northwestern.

Unlike the Mustangs the Red Raiders have held up their end of the deal and, as a result, will get one more home game in Orange City in the NAIA Playoffs!

Jalyn Gramstad ran for a touchdown and threw five, four going to Michael Storey in the second quarter, to lead Northwestern to a 52-27 route of Marian in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at De Valois Stadium.

With top-seed Morningside blowing an 18-point lead and falling to Keiser 29-28 in their quarterfinal in Sioux City the bracket re-seeds meaning that Northwestern, as the tournament’s three seed, will get to host their NAIA Semifinal. The Red Raiders will face Indiana Wesleyan next Saturday at noon at De Valois Stadium in Orange City for a trip to the national title game on December 17th in Durham, North Carolina. The other semifinal will be between Keiser and Grand View in Des Moines, Iowa.

After a close first quarter in which Gramstad’s 17-yard scoring run was the only tally, the Red Raiders and Storey blew things open in the second quarter. The senior wideout from Spencer hauled in touchdowns of 19, 44, 17 and 10 yards over the course of four consecutive possessions, giving Northwestern a 35-0 halftime lead and effectively putting the game out of reach. Storey finished with seven receptions for 138 yards to go along with the four scores.

Gramstad finished 21-33 for 297 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 48 yards and a score. Konner McQuillan rushed 25 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Cade Moser caught nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

