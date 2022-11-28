DTSF announces winners of 30th Annual Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The six award winners of The 30th Annual Parade of Lights presented by First Bank & Trust have been announced.

Float awards were presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre. Winners were selected from over 60 parade entries, including new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights has attracted thousands, with an estimated 54,300 in attendance for 2022!

The six awards and winners, according to Downtown Sioux Falls, include the following:

Best Use of Lights - Lebahn Family Train

Best Workmanship - SD Urban Indian Health

Spirit of Sioux Falls - Catfish Bay

Mayor’s Choice - Pinnacle Productions

Downtown Sioux Falls Award - El Riad Shrine

First Bank & Trust Hometown Pride Award - Dakota Alliance Hometown Pride Award - Dakota Alliance

If you’re missing an elaborate display of holiday lights, you can enjoy the Winter Wonderland Display at Falls Park, which begins every night from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. from Nov. 18, 2022, through January 8, 2023.

To see the list of upcoming events, visit DTSF.Com/Events.

