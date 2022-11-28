Avera Medical Minute
Augie men knock off Hastings

Vikings win 59-50
Vikings win 59-50
By Zach Borg and Ryan Hilgemann
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Isaac Fink had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Augustana men’s basketball team held off Hastings College 59-50 Sunday afternoon in the Elmen Center.

Fink was one of three Vikings in double-figure scoring as Ryan Miller recorded a game-high 16 points while Eric Tiedman added a career-high 10 points.

Augustana trailed just once, a 10-9 score, and pushed a lead of as many as 18 points which happened at the end of the first half.

Augustana built that 18-point advantage on the heels of a 22-5 run to close the opening half including a 15-0 run by the time the buzzer sounded to end the half.

Hastings clawed its way back into the game and had the separation at just four points on a Karson Gansebom layup with 6:14 remaining in the contest.

Augustana answered with a layup from Fink and a jumper from Tiedman to make the score 55-47 with 4:51 remaining in the game.

Phillip Cisrow made a 3-point basket for the visiting team with 4:33 remaining and that was the last time Hastings would add a notch to the scoreboard as the Augustana defense held the Broncos scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Jadan Graves dished six assists to push his season average to 4.1 assists per game.

Augustana returns to NSIC action Thursday at Southwest Minnesota State. Tipoff from Marshall, Minnesota, is at 7:30 p.m. The Vikings then return to their home floor in the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday hosting Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m.

