Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. The wind will switch around to the northwest, as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. Clouds will thicken up overnight and the wind will start to pick up.

Chances for light snow will increase through the overnight hours and last into tomorrow morning. The greatest chances for snow look to be from Sioux Falls to the south and east. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow. We may also see a little bit of a light glaze in this part of the region, as well. The wind will pick up with gusts around 30 to 35 mph which could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The snow should be gone by Wednesday, but we will remain cold with high temperatures in the 20s. We should rebound back into the 30s by Thursday with 40s and 50s by Friday. Over the weekend, we’ll have a little bit of a mixed bag with 20s and 30s for highs on Saturday and the 40s return for Sunday.

