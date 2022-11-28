Avera Medical Minute
City of Sioux Falls shares winter weather reminders

Snowfall
Snowfall(Courtesy: Denise Duval)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the season’s first snowfall in the forecast, the City of Sioux Falls reminds residents on how to prepare for and respond to winter weather.

Sign up for City snow alerts

City officials will declare a snow alert for plows to clear the streets after at least 2 inches of snowfall. Sign up for snow alerts by texting SNOWALERT to 888777 to receive notification of plans to plow City streets by zone.

Snow alert messages are sent only to people who have opted into the messaging system. Individuals enrolled in the City’s previous alert system will continue to receive snow alert text messages. Standard carrier text fees may apply.

Move parked vehicles

Once a snow alert is issued, parking restrictions go into effect. Vehicles parked on City streets during a snow alert may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Don’t wait: Shovel within 48

The City of Sioux Falls requires that all sidewalks, from edge to edge, be cleared within 48 hours after any snow or ice accumulation. A snow alert does not need to be issued for the ordinance to apply.

Neighbors are encouraged to assist one another in clearing sidewalks, especially for neighbors who are elderly, disabled, and/or traveling out of town during winter weather.

Sidewalk snow removal questions can be directed to Property Maintenance at 605-978-6900.

Visit the City’s website: www.siouxfalls.org/snow

The website includes additional information on how to subscribe to snow alert notifications, a snow zones map, information about snow alert regulations, tips on how to stay safe this winter, and much more.

