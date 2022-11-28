Avera Medical Minute
Coats & Car Seats - Health officials reminding parents about car seat safety during holiday travel season

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the weather cools down and more families hit the road for the holidays, health officials are reminding parents about car seat safety. Officials say parents should opt for lighter coats for kids while they’re in a car seat, allowing for a more snug and secure fit for the harness.

“You can always put the puffy coat on after the child is secure in the seat and tighten it,” advises Sara Tirrel, a Sanford Family Life Educator. “You can put the coat on backwards...or you can also use blankets, too, to keep them warm.”

Tirrel notes that while this seems like a small adjustment, it is especially important during the busy holiday travel season. “We’re seeing a lot of cars on the road, there’s a lot of traffic. You just want to make sure your child is as safe as possible in the car.

Jessi Skoglund, mother of a 2-year-old herself, says securing her precious cargo in his car seat properly is her top priority when traveling. “They say that with a puffier coat, you’ll be able to pinch the strap and you’ll have a bunch of slack in your hand when you take them out of the seat...so that means it’s actually kind of loose on them,” says Skoglund.

Offficals say even if you think you’ve installed your car seat properly, it’s a good idea to have it checked. You can do that by going to Sanford Children’s CHILD Services at 57th and Western in Sioux Falls. The facility also offers free car seats for families who recieve state assistance.

