Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy.

Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War.

Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls.

“I received the call out of the blue saying pope Benedict has appointed you as Bishop of Sioux Falls will you accept. Total conversation, I had never been to South Dakota so I was really, like what who’s this. And they expect you to do what the holy father expects you to do because he’s speaking in the name of Christ,” said Bishop Paul J. Swain, Diocese of Sioux Falls.

Those that worked with him saying this was a testament to his serving nature.

“He never envisioned himself in the role of a bishop for sure but when he was asked, he was a good and faithful servant and accepted that role that he was asked to embrace and he served us for sixteen years as the bishop,” said Jessie Schmidt, coworker and friend

Remarking on his lasting impact in the Sioux Falls community.

“He’ll probably be best known for the restoration of the cathedral and the establishment of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. What a beautiful legacy to leave,” said Schmidt.

His humorous nature also leaving an impact on many.

“Holy cow did he have someone liners, they were just really spot on and in front of a crowd and an audience he was very quick with them,” said Matt Althoff, Chancellor to Bishop Swain.

And through all his roles, those close to him say he always prioritized caring for others.

“Whether in military service, and government service, or public sector service and then certainly in service of the church he was incredibly thoughtful of the needs and dispositions of others first,” said Althoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3rd in the Cathedral of St. Joseph beginning at 10:00 am.

A liturgical wake service will be prayed on December 2 in the Cathedral beginning at 6:30 pm. The wake will be preceded by a visitation beginning at 1 pm in the Cathedral church.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.