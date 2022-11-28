Coyotes get Houston in NCAA Volleyball Tournament Friday at Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third consecutive season the South DAkota volleyball team gathered together to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with their ticket to the Big Dance in hand.

The question this year is whether their 29-3 record and strong RPI, both the best during during their three year run, will be good enough to keep them from having to play the host team in their pod.

The Coyotes got word about halfway through the show that they won’t be facing the pod host and they won’t be going far. USD will head to Omaha for the third time in their NCAA Tournament history, drawing the University of Houston on Friday at 4:30 at Creighton University’s Sokol Arena. It’s a venue they’re very familiar with, having made their NCAA Tournament debut there in 2018 and having played the Blue Jays regularly, even winning a five set match there in 2021.

Unlike that first tournament, though, the Yotes don’t have to face Creighton right off the bat, and they’ve got a decided experience factor having been to the NCAA’s three straight times while their opponent Houston make it’s first appearance since 2000.

The Coyotes and Cougars will square off on Friday at 4:30. Creighton and Auburn follow that at 7:30. If USD wins they’ll face either the Tigers or Blue Jays for a trip to the Sweet 16 on Saturday night at 7:30.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the Coyotes! For more information we’ve linked the school & NCAA’s release below.

USD ATHLETICS ON MAKING NCAA TOURNAMENT

“This is the moment that every team works towards and for us to be here right now and to see our name up on the TV is amazing,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “We are excited for the draw and we’re excited to play somebody new.”

Williamson is in her ninth season as head coach of the Coyotes. She is the Summit League Coach of the Year for the third time in her career.

Tickets for the match will go on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. Click here to access the ticket sale.

