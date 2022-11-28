Fatal semi vs. pedestrian crash reported in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck north of North Sioux City.

According to the DPS report, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I-29 around 5 a.m. when it struck a 39-year-old female who was walking in the driving lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

That area of I-29 was closed for about 45 minutes.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

