Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal semi vs. pedestrian crash reported in North Sioux City

Police lights
Police lights(KTTC)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck north of North Sioux City.

According to the DPS report, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I-29 around 5 a.m. when it struck a 39-year-old female who was walking in the driving lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing his seatbelt.

That area of I-29 was closed for about 45 minutes.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
Gateway Lounge hosted USA-England party
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup

Latest News

Dakota Wheelin’ is having their annual Fill the Jeep vs. Fill the Bronco event this coming...
Fill the Jeep vs. Fill the Bronco event takes place Saturday
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow
community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
B-Squad Dog Rescue hopes to reach fundraising goal on Giving Tuesday