FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the counties in blue from 3 AM to 6 PM Tuesday, which includes Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion, Spencer, Sheldon, Worthington and Pipestone.

A developing area of low pressure will track through Kansas tonight into Tuesday morning. The snow will begin to move in after 9 PM and will peak in intensity after midnight and last through early Tuesday afternoon. There will be periods of patchy freezing drizzle that could mix in at times, but this will mostly be a snow event. The winds will also be strong as well, with sustained winds of 10-25 mph expected with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Either way, there will be accumulating snow and areas southeast of a Brookings to Mitchell to Lake Andes line will see 1-3″ of snow, and those areas that get under that heavier snow band could see 4-6″. Areas northwest of there will see up to an inch of snow, and places like Pierre, Mobridge and Aberdeen should not expect any accumulation. The heavier snowfall as of now looks to remain southeast of Sioux Falls, but keep in mind that wherever the heaviest snow band sets up is where the heaviest snow will fall, and that it could drift one direction or the other and that could greatly impact snow totals at your location.

There will be travel impacts with this system, so be sure to use caution if you plan to travel and give yourself plenty of distance between you and the surrounding vehicles.

