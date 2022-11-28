FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty winds for all, snow for the southeastern counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the counties in blue from 6 AM to 6 PM Tuesday, which includes Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion, Spencer, Sheldon, Worthington and Pipestone.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place for Tuesday for the southeastern counties (Dakota News Now)

A developing area of low pressure will track through Kansas tonight into Tuesday morning. The snow will begin to move in after 9 PM and will peak in intensity after midnight and last through early Tuesday afternoon. There will be periods of patchy freezing drizzle that could mix in at times, but this will mostly be a snow event. There’s still some uncertainty as how this will play out because of a few things: the first thing is there will be a narrow area of heavier snow that sets up, and those that get under the heavier snow band will see the higher totals. As of now, the heavier snowfall looks to remain southeast of Sioux Falls, but keep in mind that it could drift, and any subtle change in track will impact totals. The other thing is that there’s still some drier air in the lower levels of the atmosphere and that could limit the snow from reaching the ground. The winds will also be strong as well, with sustained winds of 10-25 mph expected with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Either way, there will be some accumulating snow and areas southeast of a Brookings to Mitchell to Lake Andes line will see 1-3″ of snow, and those areas that get under that heavier snow band could see 4-6″. Areas northwest of there will see up to an inch of snow, and places like Pierre, Mobridge and Aberdeen should not expect any accumulation.

In wake of this system, it’ll be turning colder for Wednesday with highs in the teens and 20s and the blustery west to northwest winds continuing. We see warmer temperatures returning Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s and winds remaining breezy out of the south and west.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.