Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Food Tax Repeal Ballot Measure re-submitted following contradictory statements

FILE - Vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocery store
FILE - Vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocery store(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Rick Weiland, Co-Founder of Dakotans for Health, his organization has resubmitted new ballot language to repeal the state’s share of the tax on food.

According to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, South Dakota is one of only three states that fully taxes food without offering credits or rebates for the economically disadvantaged, which has a disproportionate impact on low-income families and individuals.

“We have been put in a very untenable position by the state because the Attorney General’s ‘Ballot Explanation’ says one thing and the Legislature Research Council’s (LRC) ‘Fiscal Note,’ says another. Our original measure to repeal the state’s portion of the tax on food submitted last July was explicit and was specifically written to repeal only the state’s share, not local governments’. Attorney General Mark Vargo wrote an official ballot explanation that the measure would also restrict municipalities from collecting sales tax on groceries, ignoring the LRC’s review and ‘Fiscal Note,’ which states, ‘Municipalities could continue to tax anything sold for eating or drinking.’

It doesn’t make any sense to circulate a food tax repeal ballot measure with contradictory state information, so we are resubmitting and are asking the LRC and the Attorney General to expedite their review, explanation, and fiscal note. Our new language adds one additional clarifying sentence, ‘This provision has no effect on the taxing authority of municipalities.’ Since we cannot move forward until the LRC and the Attorney General complete their work, which normally takes three to four months, time we could be circulating petitions and collecting signatures, we are asking them to expedite their work.”

Rick Weiland, Co-Founder of Dakotans for Health

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time

Latest News

FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015. Nebraska...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
Washington Pavilion Christmas
Washington Pavilion announces upcoming holiday activities
Package at door
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him