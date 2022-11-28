Food Tax Repeal Ballot Measure re-submitted following contradictory statements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Rick Weiland, Co-Founder of Dakotans for Health, his organization has resubmitted new ballot language to repeal the state’s share of the tax on food.

According to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, South Dakota is one of only three states that fully taxes food without offering credits or rebates for the economically disadvantaged, which has a disproportionate impact on low-income families and individuals.

“We have been put in a very untenable position by the state because the Attorney General’s ‘Ballot Explanation’ says one thing and the Legislature Research Council’s (LRC) ‘Fiscal Note,’ says another. Our original measure to repeal the state’s portion of the tax on food submitted last July was explicit and was specifically written to repeal only the state’s share, not local governments’. Attorney General Mark Vargo wrote an official ballot explanation that the measure would also restrict municipalities from collecting sales tax on groceries, ignoring the LRC’s review and ‘Fiscal Note,’ which states, ‘Municipalities could continue to tax anything sold for eating or drinking.’ It doesn’t make any sense to circulate a food tax repeal ballot measure with contradictory state information, so we are resubmitting and are asking the LRC and the Attorney General to expedite their review, explanation, and fiscal note. Our new language adds one additional clarifying sentence, ‘This provision has no effect on the taxing authority of municipalities.’ Since we cannot move forward until the LRC and the Attorney General complete their work, which normally takes three to four months, time we could be circulating petitions and collecting signatures, we are asking them to expedite their work.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.