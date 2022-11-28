Avera Medical Minute
Funeral arranged for Bishop Paul Swain

Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications in recent weeks.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A funeral has been arranged for the Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls.

Bishop Swain had been in hospice care at the Dougherty House for almost 15 years before passing on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the age of 79. The Bishop had suffered significant medical complications in recent weeks.

According to his obituary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 521 N Duluth Ave. The Most Reverend Bernard Hebda, Archbishop of St. Paul & Minneapolis, will preside at the Mass.

