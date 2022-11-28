Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad scandal

FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad...
FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad campaign after fans urged her to denounce the brand.(CNN, POOL, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kim Kardashian says she’s reevaluating her working relationship with Balenciaga.

This comes after the luxury fashion house used a controversial ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on the issue Sunday after fans urged her to denounce the brand.

Kardashian says as a mother, she was left “shaken by the disturbing images” of the ads.

She explained she waited to speak until she had spoken to the Balenciaga team directly.

Kardashian said she believes they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for it to never happen again.

Balenciaga has apologized for the ads.

Last month, the fashion house cut ties with Kardashian’s former husband, Kanye West, amid the ongoing fallout from his antisemitic remarks.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga used an ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears...
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga used an ad campaign that featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.(Balenciaga via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
Gateway Lounge hosted USA-England party
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup

Latest News

Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
STILLS: Mauna Loa lava flows
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday decor theme.
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday décor theme
First lady Jill Biden pays tribute to the National Guard and families on Monday after meeting...
First lady salutes military families at White House holiday decorations unveiling
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him