Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lava’s Coffee bringing brewing seasonal drinks for Harrisburg community

While the shop always makes special items for the holidays this year the staff is going all out with seasonal treats made fresh every day.
The Christmas drinks will remain on the menu for the next several weeks.
The Christmas drinks will remain on the menu for the next several weeks.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laura Klenk opened Lava’s Coffee in Harrisburg 7 years ago.

While the shop always makes special items for the holidays this year, Klenk and her staff are going all out with seasonal treats made fresh every day.

”Homemade caramels, crème de mint bars, and we also have a toffee frappe that we make with the homemade toffee I make here and that is really good,” Klenk said.

Alongside the seasonal treats are special coffee flavors on the menu for the next few weeks leading up to Christmas.

MORE: Umami Café & Catering opens at Signature Aviation in Sioux Falls.

Klenk hopes the shop’s fun Christmas items will bring more people to Lava’s Coffee house.

”I’ve gotten to meet so many nice people and met so many nice people and I do enjoy baking and stuff and coming up with new ideas for treats and stuff,” Klenk said.

Customers have already gotten very excited about the new Christmas flavors being added to the menu.

”When we got the peppermint in they were like ‘oh you have peppermint in now?’ and of course, they love peppermint at Christmas time so they get excited and it is fun to watch them taste it and it is fun because you get to make something you know they love,” Barista Lori Cumberland said.

Lava’s coffee opens at 6:30 AM Monday-Friday and 7:30 AM on Saturdays.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
Gateway Lounge hosted USA-England party
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup

Latest News

South Dakota’s MMIP: Community group formed to search within minutes when a Native American is...
South Dakota’s MMIP: Community group formed to search within minutes when a Native American is missi
The City of Harrisburg is building new facilities for the baseball diamonds in Central Park,...
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
Driving in the snow
Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall
Native American Heritage Month: drumming and singing keep traditions alive
Native American Heritage Month: Drumming and singing group keep traditions alive
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Paying for Medicaid expansion, proposed grocery tax cut