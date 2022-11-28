Lava’s Coffee bringing brewing seasonal drinks for Harrisburg community

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laura Klenk opened Lava’s Coffee in Harrisburg 7 years ago.

While the shop always makes special items for the holidays this year, Klenk and her staff are going all out with seasonal treats made fresh every day.

”Homemade caramels, crème de mint bars, and we also have a toffee frappe that we make with the homemade toffee I make here and that is really good,” Klenk said.

Alongside the seasonal treats are special coffee flavors on the menu for the next few weeks leading up to Christmas.

Klenk hopes the shop’s fun Christmas items will bring more people to Lava’s Coffee house.

”I’ve gotten to meet so many nice people and met so many nice people and I do enjoy baking and stuff and coming up with new ideas for treats and stuff,” Klenk said.

Customers have already gotten very excited about the new Christmas flavors being added to the menu.

”When we got the peppermint in they were like ‘oh you have peppermint in now?’ and of course, they love peppermint at Christmas time so they get excited and it is fun to watch them taste it and it is fun because you get to make something you know they love,” Barista Lori Cumberland said.

Lava’s coffee opens at 6:30 AM Monday-Friday and 7:30 AM on Saturdays.

