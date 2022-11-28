Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they usually see many accidents occur with the first snowfall and urge drivers to proceed with caution.

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow.

Officer Sam Clemens says with the first real snow, officers do see an uptick in car accidents. Clemens says to drive cautiously, slow down, and make sure there is extra space between your car and those around you.

