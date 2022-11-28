Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall

winter driving safety
Driving in the snow
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they usually see many accidents occur with the first snowfall and urge drivers to proceed with caution.

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow.

Officer Sam Clemens says with the first real snow, officers do see an uptick in car accidents. Clemens says to drive cautiously, slow down, and make sure there is extra space between your car and those around you.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
Fire & explosion damage multiple structures in Huron
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
Gateway Lounge hosted USA-England party
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup

Latest News

South Dakota’s MMIP: Community group formed to search within minutes when a Native American is...
South Dakota’s MMIP: Community group formed to search within minutes when a Native American is missi
The City of Harrisburg is building new facilities for the baseball diamonds in Central Park,...
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
Native American Heritage Month: drumming and singing keep traditions alive
Native American Heritage Month: Drumming and singing group keep traditions alive
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Paying for Medicaid expansion, proposed grocery tax cut