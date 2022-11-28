Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him

Police Lights
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.

Officers say the victim could not describe the suspects. Police are continuing the investigation of the incident.

