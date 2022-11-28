Avera Medical Minute
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates.

According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.

