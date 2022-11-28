Public input welcomed at South Veterans Parkway EA Open House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to give their input on the South Veterans Parkway Supplemental Environmental Assessment at a public open house.

According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, the public open house will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, located at 1201 North West Avenue in Sioux Falls, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the City of Sioux Falls are hosting the public open house with live project update presentations at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Throughout the evening, project staff will be available with displays to discuss the project and answer questions. Information will be available on the Supplemental EA process and findings, as well as planning and permitting for South Veterans Parkway and property acquisition along the route.

South Veterans Parkway is the remaining nearly nine miles of Veterans Parkway that will connect I-29 on the south to I-90 on the east side of Sioux Falls. The Supplemental EA completes the reevaluation of impacts to land use; visual, archeological, and historic resources; noise; wetlands/streams; floodplains; threatened and endangered species; Section 4(f) and 6(f) resources; and regulated materials along the route. The original EA was approved in 2003.

Supplemental EA and Recorded presentations

Community members are invited to view the Supplemental EA and a recorded presentation on the project website at SouthVeteransParkway.Com in advance of the public open house. The recorded presentation is similar to the live open-house presentation. Print copies for onsite viewing of the Supplemental EA will be available at the public open house, the SDDOT Sioux Falls Area Office located at 5316 West 60th Street North, and the City of Sioux Falls City Center located at 231 North Dakota Avenue.

Submit comments through Dec. 16

Comments on the Supplemental EA will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 16. Written comments can be submitted at the public open house, online at SouthVeteransParkway.Com, and by email to connect@southveteransparkway.com. Verbal comments can also be submitted at the public open house or by phone to Mark Leiferman (SDDOT) at 605-773-4428, Shannon Ausen (City of Sioux Falls) at 605-367-8607, or Steve Hoff (HDR) at 605-977-7743.

ADA accommodation

If an ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office at 605-367-8745 (voice), 605-367-7039 (TTY), or humanrelations@siouxfalls.org at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.