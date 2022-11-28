SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop that led to a multi-million dollar fentanyl bust.

The post reads, at approximately 4 a.m., one of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate officers pulled over a car in the Lake Traverse District with the assistance of a Roberts County Sheriff’s Deputy. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the suspects were not Native American, and the investigation lead was turned over to the deputy. The deputy placed the driver under arrest for impersonation to deceive law enforcement and searched the car.

Authorities located 12.4 lbs of fentanyl pills and 3.6 lbs of fentanyl powder inside the suspects’ car, with an estimated street value of over $2.3 million. Both suspects have been arrested and booked into the Roberts County Jail.

The Facebook post read, “This is a fantastic example of the working relationship we have with our fellow agencies and the importance of the work our officers and deputies do. This stop saved countless lives and is possibly the largest fentanyl busts in state history! Great job to our officer and deputy!”

The investigation has since been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

