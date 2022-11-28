Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Role model for the younger students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avery West is a top student at Langford Area High School. The younger students look up to her.

“I remember being little and thinking that the seniors were doing amazing things. And they look up to us. I always make sure I’m doing the right thing, so I can help them do the right thing also,” said Avery.

“She volunteers in my classroom. And I have the privilege of coaching her on the volleyball court. She always give 100%. She has great determination. She’s an awesome role model. She’s a great leader, on and off the court,” said 4th grade teacher Susan Larson.

Avery is doing in internship in the elementary school, which will help her with her future career.

“I plan to attend Northern State University to get a degree in elementary education, and a minor in special education,” said Avery.

“My fourth graders just adore her. They’d much rather seek Avery’s help than mine sometimes in class. That’s just so nice to see. She’s just a gentle kind soul,” said Susan.

Besides volleyball, Avery is in chorus, band, student council, and the school play. And she’s loved growing up in this small community.

“Yes the teachers have pushed us to do great. And I’ve always enjoyed going to Langford. I think it is a great school, and it has a nice community. And that’s the most important part. I think this place has a nice spot in my heart. I have a younger sister, so I know that I’ll come back and watch sporting events still,” said Avery.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Avery gets a $250 scholarship from the Lake Region Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.