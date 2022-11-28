Washington Pavilion announces upcoming holiday activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full roster of fun and festive events is planned for children and adults throughout the holiday season at the Washington Pavilion.

The events schedule includes Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie, and more.

“This truly is the most wonderful time of the year, and the Washington Pavilion is the place for fun as you celebrate the holidays with your loved ones,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO. “Our museums will be open, our theaters full of holiday cheer, and our lobbies filled with excitement into the new year.”

Santa’s coming to the Washington Pavillion

Parents can bring their cameras to snap some of their own holiday photos with Santa, who is scheduled to appear on the following dates:

· Saturday, Dec. 3, noon–4 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Additionally, children can write a letter to Santa and mail it in one of our mailboxes located in the Raven Children’s Studio and Wells Fargo CineDome lobby on the second floor.

Christmas Crafting Classes for the Kiddos

Kids can use their creativity and holiday spirit to make Christmas gifts and holiday décor. Parents or guardians can enroll their children in these holiday classes scheduled for Dec. 10 and 17.

“The Polar Express” at the Wells Fargo CineDome

This Christmas classic is playing every weekend and select weekdays through December. Tickets are on sale now! Visit WashingtonPavilion.Org for specific showtimes.

Outdoor Christmas Tree

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December.

Tidings and Tinsel Christmas Tree Display

The Washington Pavilion hosts a stunning display of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations on the second-floor lobby. The display is open to the public during regular facility hours through Jan. 9.

Holiday Entertainment and Events

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center venues have a busy live entertainment schedule, including more than 20-holiday concerts, musicals, and other events. For a full list of events, visit WashingtonPavilion.Org.

Give the Gift of a Washington Pavilion Experience

The Washington Pavilion is offering deep discounts on museum memberships through the end of the year. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Membership to learn more.

For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

