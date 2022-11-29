Avera Medical Minute: Natural Birth Basics with the Avera Midwives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Frankie and Lane Kessler will soon be having a baby. They want to have a natural birth. And a class is taught by Avera Certified Midwife and Instructor Niki Johnson is helping them with that.

“In the short amount of time that we’ve been here, it’s been very informational. And I think it’s really good for my husband because we’re first-time parents, so it’s nice for him to get some stuff out of it. As well as for me too,” said Frankie.

“The whole process that we wanted to start, is that we wanted to add something specifically for women who are looking to have a natural birth. Something that gives them the tools that they can use to actually get through the process,” said Niki.

Those techniques are learned through hands-on training.

“We do a lot of position changes. We do use some things for belly sifting. And give you some options to use for upright positioning and the birth balls. We also go thru the guided imagery, and kind of learn these progressive relaxation tools, so that way when you come into labor, you are ready,” said Niki.

This class is offered at Avera in Sioux Falls, on the third Saturday of each month.

“It’s really nice because me and my husband live in Mitchell. So we’re about an hour away. So if we were to do something during the week, it wouldn’t have worked out for us. And it’s really nice that we were able to take one Saturday, just a few hours, just to get all this information. Which is what we needed,” said Frankie.

“It’s a four-hour class, but it’s a pretty intensive class, so come in kind of knowing that you’ll be spending time talking about these things, but actually learning how to do these positions, and then actually getting the practice in too,” said Niki.

As the Kesslers get close to the big day, they’re glad they’ve used a midwife.

“I would just say if you are able to, I’d definitely go with the midwives. I’ve had nothing but a good experience all these nine months,” said Frankie.

“The more that you know about the experience coming in. To the more comfortable that you feel if this is your first baby, or maybe your second baby. A lot of times we come in not knowing what we want out of the situation or really how to get it,” said Niki.

“She just walked me through different stretches and positions that will help me just get as comfortable as I can. But we are excited to meet him. We’re having a little boy. We’re pumped for him to get here,” said Frankie.

