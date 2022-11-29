Cedar Amiotte a Jack of all Trades during stellar prep career at Wall

WALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Above all else, Cedar Amiotte wants to be known as a good sportsmen.

“I’m not a bad person. When I help people up, or I get hit and they help me up, I like that stuff. I like an intense game but I also like someone who is not stuck up kind of deal.” Cedar says.

Having said that, the Wall senior was one bad dude for the rest of 9AA to face.

“I’m someone who flys around but, at the same time, like I said isn’t dirty or anything.” Amiotte says.

Cedar started the season as one of our Pigskin Preview cover kids and lived up to the hype. He was a swiss army knife on the field, playing at running back and defensive back, shifting to receiver, returning kicks and even long snapping.

“Breaking (a long run) is pretty cool but wrapping a guy up in open field will give you such a good feeling!” Cedar says.

He did everything well. Amiotte ran for just under 1100 yards and 23 touchdowns to go along with 435 receiving yards and three scores. He was one of the top tacklers in the state, finishing his career with 297 of them as well as 18 interceptions.

“People have talked all over the state about running backs right? This kid and this kid and this kid. You won’t find a tougher one. So if people are looking for a tough kid that’s going to do anything you want him to do, Cedar Amiotte is your guy.” Wall Head Coach Lex Heathershaw says.

Most important to Cedar was getting his Eagle team to the top and true to form he did a little bit of everything in the 9AA championship game, rushing for 222 yards, catching eight passes for 104 yards, and making big plays on defense to help lead Wall to their first state title since 1994.

“That’s all that we really care about with our boys. So it’s a very big deal, it’s a very big deal ever since I can remember in Wall.” Amiotte says.

And he’s ready to do it all again in college.

“Get me healthy and I’ll get you what you want!” Cedar says.

