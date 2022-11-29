Deer stranded on ice in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Watertown SD Police Department Facebook post, an animal control officer responded to the scene of an animal stranded on the ice.

The post says the deer could not make its way off the slippery ice in southwest Watertown. Animal Control Officer Chris Christenson and community members came to the rescue, and a short time later, the deer was able to make its way to solid ground.

Deer on ice (Watertown SD Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.