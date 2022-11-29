Avera Medical Minute
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland.

The DPS report said around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2002, a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on SD HWY-25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.

The two people in the Dodge who were pronounced dead at the scene include Jennifer Blewett of Scotland, S.D., the 49-year-old driver, and Herman Runge, Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D.  Another passenger, 72-year-old -Susan Runge of Sioux Falls, S.D., suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to the Scotland hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Susan Runge was the only occupant in the Dodge who was wearing a seatbelt.

Kevin Rudloff of Verdigre, NE, the 23-year-old driver of the semi-truck, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

