Experience & comfort in Omaha in Coyotes favor heading to NCAA Tournament

USD to play in Omaha for third time in NCAA Tournament a week after winning the Summit League Tournament title there
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The time to celebrate a third consecutive Summit League Tournament Championship is over for the South Dakota volleyball team.

Now it’s time to get about the business of winning their first ever match in the NCAA Division One Tournament.

The Coyotes were back on the practice floor this afternoon just four days ahead of their NCAA Tournament match in Omaha with the University of Houston. Safe to say they’ve got the routine of the week leading into the Big Dance down having been to three consecutive NCAA’s and four in the last five years.

This will be the third time in their four appearances that the Coyotes will play in Omaha on top of the fact they just won the Summit League Tournament at the University of Nebraska-Omaha last week. That experience and comfort level in their surroundings could certainly play a role in Friday’s match since the Yotes will be facing a Houston program making it’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than 20 years.

USD and Houston will face off at 3:30 PM on Friday. The winner faces the winner of the Creighton-Auburn match on Saturday at 7:30 for a trip to the Sweet 16.

