SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fans gathered to watch the USA play against Iran in the 2022 World Cup.

Patrons of the Gateway Bar erupted in cheers as the USA scored a goal, winning the match against Iran with a score of 1-0. The USA will play against the Netherlands as they enter round 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

