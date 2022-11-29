Fatal cement truck crash reported south of Witten

WITTEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, one man died after rolling a cement truck south of Witten.

According to the DPS report, around 10:14 a.m. on Monday, a 2007 Kenworth W900 cement truck was southbound on SD HWY 53 when the driver lost control, drove into the east ditch, and rolled.

The 47-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

