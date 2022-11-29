Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal cement truck crash reported south of Witten

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Sioux Falls police(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, one man died after rolling a cement truck south of Witten.

According to the DPS report, around 10:14 a.m. on Monday, a 2007 Kenworth W900 cement truck was southbound on SD HWY 53 when the driver lost control, drove into the east ditch, and rolled.

The 47-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop...
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Just like when it skyrocketed several months ago, the dip has much to do with the war in...
Why have gas prices dipped so much since all-time high in June?

Latest News

TikTok
Noem signs EO banning TikTok
Cars drive through falling snow
Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Gun
Spirit Lake School Board voted to arm staff