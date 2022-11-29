First responders make plenty of road accident calls with first snow of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All day, city, county, and state snow crews have been clearing roads of snow and ice. But there’s still plenty of trouble spots for those looking to travel.

The snow and ice has made it a busy morning for law enforcement and first responders, with the Sioux Falls Police Department responding to dozens of calls in just three hours.

“We’ve had 25 accidents. The bulk of them we’re during kind of the morning rush, which you’d expect. There were 10 of them from 7:00 to 8:00, 10 more from 8:00 to 9:00, and then just five after that.” SFPD Officer Sam Clemens said.

Those slick conditions making it dangerous to travel on across Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve had plenty of active calls responding to accidents elsewhere in the county.

“It’s kind of compounded because of the temperatures. You’ll see a lot of icing on the roads, especially the rural county roads and in the city as well.” Zishka said.

Zishka said this is always a good opportunity to remind people about driving in snowy and slick conditions, something that many may need a refresher on to start the season.

“We recommend some common sense tips. Just slow down, keep your headlights on. Give yourself some extra time to get where you’re going. Give somebody that extra room in front of you. And as always, what we recommend is if you don’t have to be on the roadway, don’t.” Zishka said.

That last point Zishka said is the most important to remember. He said the best way to avoid an accident on the road, is to stay off of it if you can.

“With weather conditions like this, just staying put is your best best, if that’s an option for you.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.