Gift Wrap Booth opens Friday at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Take one thing off your To Do list this holiday season.

The Gift Wrap Booth opens Friday at the Empire Mall. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

It’s been a big year for the shelter.

The Children’s Home Society opened the new shelter in November. The 96-bed shelter replaces the Children’s Inn. It’s the only shelter of its kind in the area.

It allows the organization to better serve victims of domestic abuse.

Dakota News Now recently spoke to shelter leaders about the move. They’re already hearing positive feedback from the people they serve.

“We heard comments about that during the move that, I already feel safe here, I feel so much safer, and people just felt like they could breathe again,” said Amy Carter, the program director. “You know, in our old facility, we were just so many people in so many every little nook and cranny, and here there’s always just so much more opportunity to spread out, not even in their own bedrooms but in just the common areas, there’s so much more of that.”

In October, Dakota News Now Anchor Anndrea Anderson spent the night in the new shelter, to give us a look at what those in need of it’s services can expect.

The Gift Wrap Booth is located in the Macy’s wing of the mall. It’s open daily through Christmas Eve.

Gifts are wrapped in exchange for donations.

