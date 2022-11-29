Giving Tuesday: Sioux Empire United Way supports over 40 local programs with your donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’re having trouble choosing who to donate to on Giving Tuesday, there is a local organization that may help you make your choice easier.

When you give to the Sioux Empire United Way, your gift creates ripple effects throughout our community.

There are three tiers that the Sioux Empire United way focuses on, children, vulnerable adults, and people in crisis, providing financial assistance to over 40 organizations in the region.

Olivia Essig, Campaign Director of the Sioux Empire United Way, says many donors appreciate that the non-profits go through a vetting process, including community impact, outcomes, and audited financials.

“It’s all of that really important information that we want to know before giving our hard-earned dollars away,” said Essig.

Choosing to donate to the Sioux Empire United Way pools with other donations, creating efficiency.

“We have a super low overhead of 90 cents of every dollar goes directly to our agencies and programs,” said Essig.

Whether it’s a one-time gift or an ongoing gift, Essig says the funds go to where they’re needed most in our community.

“That feeling of “good” when you’re giving back, it’s a gift for all of us,” said Essig.

