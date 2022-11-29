Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Luverne community eagerly awaiting new child care center

Luverne community eagerly awaiting new child care center
By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luverne city leaders have already purchased and hope to soon renovate a childcare center that would be able to support up to 186 kids.

“Lack of daycare is your number one economic development roadblock if you don’t have daycare you don’t have employees that can come to work,” Pat Baustain said, the mayor of Luverne

Baustain was born and raised in Luverne and over the past several years, he and the rest of the economic development authority, have been trying to tackle a growing childcare crisis.

“The challenges of daycare are not easy ones to tackle and 6 years ago we had 51 daycares in our primary market area today we have 29 or 30,” Baustain said.

According to the superintendent of Luverne Public Schools, Craig Oftedahl, the loss of those facilities has been felt by community members.

“A lot of people are making decisions to have children or not have children based on the availability of daycare,” Oftedahl said.

This center wouldn’t entirely fill the need for child care in the community, but it would certainly help. Especially with the ability to support up to 24 infants.

“That’s a lot when you’re limited to two or three infants at an in-home daycare, that’s an opportunity for growth in a community,” Baustain said.

the center will need 35 full-time employees in order to operate at full capacity, and it will offer competitive wages.

“The number one issue of daycares closing is they can’t keep employees. We know that we have to pay them a good wage, and we know that we have to offer benefits in order to keep quality employees,” Baustain said.

The city has been working hand in hand with the non-profit first children’s finance to ensure they are able to secure the funding for this project- as well as making sure it’s also a state-of-the-art learning center.

“If we have a feeder system of an excellent daycare program leading into an excellent school system, that sure sounds like a pretty good recipe for success in the future for our students and our community,” Oftedahl said.

Baustain hopes to begin the renovation process in the spring and have the center open within 12 to 15 months.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering...
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop...
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust

Latest News

Luverne community eagerly awaiting new child care center
Luverne community eagerly awaiting new child care center
Plow crews ready for first snow
Christmas at the Castle embraces holidays at Sanford Hospital
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Online Christmas shopping: how to protect yourself from scammers