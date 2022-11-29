Avera Medical Minute
Noem signs EO banning TikTok

TikTok
TikTok
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order that bans state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices from using the widely popular social media platform TikTok.

Noem claims the reason for EO 2022-10 is to limit China’s ability to gather data on those connected to the government. The app is able to track your location, as well as what videos you watch and comment on, as well as the information gathered when you sign up for an account, such as your name, email, and phone number.

The social media platform has faced multiple lawsuits and complaints, including those from European countries that claim TikTok is oversharing their users’ data.

“The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform,” said Noem.

EO 2022-10 takes effect immediately and would apply to employees and agencies of the State of South Dakota, including persons and entities who contract with the state, commissions, and authorities or agents thereof. The order prohibits downloading or using the TikTok application or visiting the website on state-owned or state-leased electronic devices capable of internet connectivity.

“Because of our serious duty to protect the private data of South Dakota citizens, we must take this action immediately. I hope other states will follow South Dakota’s lead, and Congress should take broader action, as well,” continued Noem.

