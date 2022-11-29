Avera Medical Minute
Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall

Cars drive through falling snow
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to 25 car accidents across the city this morning. None of the accidents resulted in serious injuries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this is about the number of accidents that officers would be expected after the first significant snowfall as drivers get used to traveling through the snow again. The 25 accidents took place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

