Providing forever homes by emptying the shelters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping pets currently without homes through the Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event beginning December 1 and ending December 11. In the past, this effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets and is the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters such as the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society can charge $50 or less.

