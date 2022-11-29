Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier named Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year

15 Jackrabbits and 10 Coyotes earn All-Conference honors
Led SDSU to 10-1 season and 8-0 mark in conference
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards today and South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier is the Bruce Craddock Coach oF the Year.

In his 26th season at the helm “Coach Stig” led the Jacks to the best regular season in program history, 10-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in conference play to win the Missouri Valley outright. It’s the second time he has won the award (first being in 2016).

15 members of his Jackrabbit players earned the all-conference honors including eight on the first team.

Ten members of the South Dakota Coyote football team, headlined by linebacker Stephen Hillis and longsnapper Dalton Godfrey on the first team, also made the conference honor roll.

The full list is of postseason awards can be found by click this LINK .

