SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier named Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards today and South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier is the Bruce Craddock Coach oF the Year.

In his 26th season at the helm “Coach Stig” led the Jacks to the best regular season in program history, 10-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in conference play to win the Missouri Valley outright. It’s the second time he has won the award (first being in 2016).

15 members of his Jackrabbit players earned the all-conference honors including eight on the first team.

Ten members of the South Dakota Coyote football team, headlined by linebacker Stephen Hillis and longsnapper Dalton Godfrey on the first team, also made the conference honor roll.

