Snow, Wind Continue in the Southeast

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern parts of the viewing area, which includes Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion, Spencer, IA, Sheldon, Worthington and Pipestone. Snow will continue to fall in this area, and we’ll have breezy conditions causing some reduced visibility.

Snow has already developed and moved into parts of southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northern Nebraska this morning. We will continue to see this snow move to the south and east as the morning continues. Snow will start to taper off early this afternoon around Sioux Falls, but will continue to fall south and east of the city. That’s where we could see the heaviest snowfall totals. In Sioux Falls, we could see two to three inches of snow, but southeast of town, we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Accumulations will be lighter the farther north and west you go with no snow expected for Aberdeen or Pierre. Wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph today will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility, so traveling will be a headache where the snow is falling.

Once the storm has moved out, we’ll clear out but it will be cold Wednesday. Highs will be in the 20s for everyone, despite plenty of sunshine. We should be back in the 30s and 40s by Friday with 50s out west. Over the weekend, Saturday is looking quite cold with highs back in the 20s, but we should rebound into the mid to upper 30s for Sunday.

